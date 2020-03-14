Kolkata: 4 including Peruvian national test negative for coronavirus, discharged from hospital

A Peruvian national and three Indians, including a nine-month-old infant, who was admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital here with symptoms of coronavirus were discharged on Saturday afternoon after they tested negative for the infection, officials said. However, six others were admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital with symptoms of coronavirus, they said.

The 27-year-old man from Peru and the remaining three persons were admitted to the Beliaghata Infectious Diseases Hospital. The man has a history of asthma and bronchitis and was down with fever and cough, both symptoms of a novel coronavirus, a senior state health department official had said earlier.

Two Indians had traveled to Mayapur, the headquarters of the ISKCON, during the Holi celebration last week, he said. "One of the two recently returned from Saudi Arabia and complained of fever and cold. Their blood samples and swabs have been collected," he added.

The infant has a travel history to Kuwait, the official had said. The six persons who were also admitted to the isolation ward of Beliaghata Hospital have a foreign travel history, the official said.

"They have been kept under observation. We will collect their swab samples on Sunday and send for tests," he said. A man who arrived here from Paris via Delhi was the first person to be admitted to the new isolation facility set up in the second complex of the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital in New Town, the officials said.

The man, who is in his 60s, was brought to the facility from the airport and has been kept under observation, they said.

