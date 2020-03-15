Left Menu
Dramatic drop in passenger flights due to European travel ban expected - U.S. official

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 00:07 IST
  • Created: 15-03-2020 00:06 IST
"We expect the number of passengers to decline dramatically and relatively quickly," the official said in a briefing for reporters. Image Credit: ANI

The United States expects a major drop in passenger flights from countries subject to the European travel ban aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Department of Homeland Security official said on Saturday.

"We expect the number of passengers to decline dramatically and relatively quickly," the official said in a briefing for reporters. "We would expect to see some airlines pull-down flights. Not all flights, but to reduce the number of their flights."

