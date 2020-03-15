France to close shops, restaurants to fight coronavirus
France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday as part of measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.
He told a news conference that exceptions on the shop ban would include food stores, pharmacies and gas stations.
