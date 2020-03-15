Left Menu
Greece reports two more coronavirus fatalities, bans all flights to Italy

  • Updated: 15-03-2020 00:50 IST
Greece said on Saturday it banned all flights that were still operating to and from Italy, after reporting two more fatalities from the coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths in the country to three.

The deceased were two men, aged 67 and 90, both with serious underlying health problems, the health ministry said. Greece has shut schools, bars, cafes and shopping malls and has already suspended all flights to and from northern Italy until March 23 to combat the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, it said the suspension would be extended to all flights to and from Italy until March 29, excluding cargo and sanitary ones. It also reported 38 new confirmed cases of coronavirus since Friday, raising the total number of infections to 228.

