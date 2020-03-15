Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez confirms Spain to be put on lockdown over coronavirus
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed a 15-day nationwide lockdown on Saturday as part of state of emergency measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.
He said the coronavirus crisis requires "extraordinary decisions".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
