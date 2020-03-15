Morocco halts flights with 25 more countries, confirms 18 coronavirus cases

Morocco has suspended flights to and from another 25 countries over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry said on Saturday, extending an earlier travel ban that covered China, Spain, Italy, France and Algeria.

Other countries with which air travel is now suspended are Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chad, Denmark, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon, Mali, Mauritania, Netherlands, Niger, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Senegal, Switzerland, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey and the UAE. The total number of coronavirus cases in Morocco has risen to 18, including Transport, Logistics and Water Minister Abdelkader Amara who contracted the virus while on a European trip, the state news agency said.

One of the cases was locally transmitted. One person has died and another has recovered from the virus. Morocco has closed all schools and cancelled gatherings of more than 50 people to stop the coronavirus spreading.

