FACTBOX -Spain's coronavirus state of emergency measures

  Updated: 15-03-2020 04:55 IST
  Created: 15-03-2020 04:55 IST
Spain's government on Saturday announced a nationwide, 15-day state of emergency to fight the coronavirus, ordering bars, restaurants and most shops to close, as well as restricting transport.

Here are the main measures: LOCKDOWN

All Spaniards must stay home except to go to work, buy food, go to the pharmacy, to the hospital, or for other emergencies. These activities must be done individually, except for people who have mobility difficulties who can be accompanied. SHOPS

All shops will have to close, apart from pharmacies and shops selling food and "basic necessities." Consuming food in the establishments themselves is banned. A distance of at least one metre must be maintained between customers. Petrol stations, but also hairdressers, can remain open.

TRANSPORT Domestic transport will be curtailed, with airline, train and boat operators ordered to cut their services by at least half to ensure a maximum possible distance between passengers on all means of transport. City buses and metro will still fully work and international flights are also not affected.

BARS/RESTAURANTS All bars, restaurants and cafes will close but they will be allowed to provide home delivery services only.

WORK Both public and private companies should provide measures, wherever possible, to allow employees to work from home.

LEISURE Most leisure facilities will close to the public including theatres, cinemas, theme parks, sports and leisure centres. All festivals, parades and fairs will be cancelled.

RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES Attendance at church, as well as religious ceremonies including funerals will be on the condition that measures can be taken to avoid crowds of people, and a distance of one metre between people can be respected.

EDUCATION This was decided earlier this week: All classes are suspended at all stages of the education system, from nurseries to universities, across Spain.

