Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia delays presidential nominating election due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 05:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 05:03 IST
Georgia delays presidential nominating election due to coronavirus

Georgia elections officials have delayed the state's presidential primary set for March 24 until May 19 because of the coronavirus, the state's top election official said Saturday. Georgia is the second state to delay its election as public gatherings shut down across the United States in an effort to slow the pandemic's march.

"Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a press release. Voters throughout the United States are heading to the polls or participating in caucuses to choose candidates to run for president in November. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are the only remaining viable candidates among Democrats, with Biden ahead so far and expected to land the party's nomination to run against Republican Donald Trump.

Trump faces little opposition among Republicans and some states have canceled their primary elections outright to make sure that he holds his party's nomination. Georgia's move to delay its election won approval from state Democratic Party officials, who said it was prudent given the need to protect voters' health.

“Our priority is to protect the health and safety of all Georgians and to ensure that as many Georgians as possible have an opportunity to vote,” said party chair and State Senator Nikema Williams. "Continued in-person voting could compromise both goals." Raffensperger assured the party that all ballots that have already been cast will be counted, and voters who have not yet gone to the polls will be able to do so on May 19, when the state is also holding elections for other offices, Williams said.

Louisiana on Friday became the first U.S. state to postpone its presidential nominating contest because of the pandemic, while four states holding their primaries next week said those elections would go forward as planned. The Southern state said it would reschedule voting in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election because of the outbreak. Officials there said they would postpone their scheduled April 4 primary to June 20 "to best protect the health and safety of Louisiana voters and voting officials," Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said at a news conference.

The four states holding their primaries on Tuesday - Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio - said in a joint statement they would proceed with their contests while taking steps to ensure public safety. "Americans have participated in elections during challenging times in the past, and, based on the best information we have from public health officials, we are confident that voters in our states can safely and securely cast their ballots in this election, and that otherwise healthy poll workers can and should carry out their patriotic duties on Tuesday," election officials from the four states said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay homeFrance will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from Sunday with its 67 million people told to stay home to hel...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Georgia delays presidential nominating election due to coronavirusGeorgia elections officials have delayed the states presidential primary set for March 24 until May 19 because of t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA Affected player Gobert pledges 500,000 to virus relief effortFrenchman Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, is donating more than 500,...

Trump tests negative for coronavirus: White House physician

United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said. Trump had taken the coronavirus test on Friday night. The results came out in less than 24 hours.Last night, after an in-dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020