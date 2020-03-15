Congo Republic confirms first coronavirus case -government
Congo Republic on Saturday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, a 50-year-old man who had traveled to the country on March 1 from Paris, the government said.
The patient is in stable condition and his wife and daughter have been isolated, the government said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
