COVID-19 infections surge in Japan; confirmed cases stand at 1,484

Japan health authorities on Sunday reported a rapid surge in coronavirus infections, confirming a total of 1,484 cases including 697 from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship and returnees on charter flights from China, said public broadcaster NHK.

Deaths in the country related to the COVID-19 stand at 29, up one from the previous day. The total number of deaths include 7 from the cruise ship.

This week, Japan's parliament also passed a law that would allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency, if needed, to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

