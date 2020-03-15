Confirmed COVID 2019 cases across India reach 93

The total number of confirmed COVID 2019 cases across India, including foreign nationals, have reached 93, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India said on Sunday.

According to the Health Ministry's website, two deaths, one each in Delhi and Karnataka, have been reported so far in the country. As of March 14, a total of 12,29,363 passengers have been screened from 11,406 flights at the 30 designated airports.

The government has taken a number of proactive measures including travel and visa restrictions, expansion of quarantine facilities, universal screening of passengers at airports and seaports to effectively prevent, contain and manage the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.