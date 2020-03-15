Coronavirus scare: 117 put in home isolation in Mizoram

A total of 117 people with novel coronavirus-like symptoms have been put in home isolation in Mizoram, a senior health official said on Sunday. Though Mizoram has not yet reported any positive case of coronavirus, 117 people have been home quarantined as a precautionary measure, Health department principal director F Lallianhlira.

"Even though no positive case has been reported, we have to remain alert," he said. Lallianhlira said all sections of the society must make efforts to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.

The state health department on Saturday conducted an awareness drive on precautions that are needed to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The state government has clamped Section 144 of the CrPC along the state's international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh to prevent the entry of people from the neighboring countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

