Coronavirus pandemic: Uzbekistan confirms first case of deadly virus

Uzbekistan's state airline said on Sunday it was suspending or curbing flights to a number of cities in Western Europe, Asia, and the Middle East until the end of April.

The patient is an Uzbek citizen who arrived from France, the country's Healthcare Ministry said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

Uzbekistan on Sunday confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19, in the Central Asian country. The patient is an Uzbek citizen who arrived from France, the country's Healthcare Ministry said in a statement.

It said it was taking the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Uzbekistan's state airline said on Sunday it was suspending or curbing flights to a number of cities in Western Europe, Asia, and the Middle East until the end of April.

