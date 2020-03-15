Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore opposition parties urge government against elections amid coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 12:27 IST
Singapore opposition parties urge government against elections amid coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: IANS

Singapore's opposition parties are calling on the government to not hold a general election during the coronavirus outbreak, with one party saying such a move would be "irresponsible". Singapore, which must hold a national ballot by early 2021, revised its electoral boundaries on Friday, in a move typically seen as a precursor to calling a vote imminently.

The government had two choices for timing the election - either hope the virus situation will stabilize before the end of its term or to call for a vote early, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday. Lee's People's Action Party has ruled Singapore since independence over half a century ago.

Opposition parties said the government should wait for the virus outbreak to end before calling elections in the city-state where voting is compulsory. Singapore has confirmed 212 cases of the virus.

More than 2.6 million voters could be exposed to the virus at polling stations and at large rallies during campaigns, said Tan Cheng Bock, leader of the newly launched Progress Singapore Party (PSP). "There is this potential mass exposure to this virus. So holding a general election at this time should not be considered," said Tan, a prominent opposition figure and a former PAP lawmaker.

The Singapore Democratic Party said on Friday an election during the outbreak would "take away valuable resources needed to combat the virus outbreak and jeopardize the public's health and well-being". "The SDP calls on the PAP to refrain from such an irresponsible act," it said.

Neither party currently holds seats in parliament. On Friday, Singapore authorities issued new virus-fighting measures for people to reduce close contact, including canceling or deferring ticketed events with more than 250 participants.

While the government has not yet set a date, polling day in the previous two general elections followed within three months of the release of the electoral boundaries report. Other countries have been postponing their elections due to the pandemic.

Local and mayoral elections, previously scheduled for May, in England have been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Georgia elections officials have delayed the U.S. state's presidential primary set for March 24 until May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Presnel Kimpembe was 'super nervous' before playing first Champions League match

Paris Saint-Germain Presnel Kimpembe revealed that he was super nervous before featuring in his first Champions League match. Of course, for my first game in the Champions League, there was a lot of pressure, especially as I was that person...

Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to brave doctors, medical staff fighting coronavirus

Actress Parineeti Chopra on Sunday paid homage to all the brave doctors and healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line to care for the COVID-19 patients. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old expressed appreciation for the m...

Anti-CAA stir: Protesters blocked from taking out march at AMU against youth's death

Student protesters tried to take out a candlelight march at Aligarh Muslim University here to mourn the death of a youth who had died of gunshot injuries sustained in violent clashes during protests over the amended citizenship act last mon...

High and dry: Flood-hit Zimbabweans look back to stilt homes

Anyone driving through Binga, in western Zimbabwe, is greeted by a vision of the past dotted along the tarred road thatched homes built on stilts, two metres above the ground.The elevated structures - called ngazi - were the traditional hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020