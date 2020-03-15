Jordan announces six new cases of coronavirus - minister of health

Jordan confirmed six new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, including one from an American tourist coming from Egypt, the minister of health said.

The kingdom had previously reported only one case of the virus. It took measures to fight the outbreak on Saturday, including a tighter lockdown that closes all borders and bans all incoming and outgoing flights as of Tuesday.

