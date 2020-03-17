Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam to quarantine visitors in coronavirus battle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 05:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-03-2020 20:08 IST
Vietnam to quarantine visitors in coronavirus battle
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam will stop issuing new visas for foreign visitors and will quarantine visitors from countries including the United States in the fight against the coronavirus, state media and the government said on Tuesday. Weeks after announcing the recovery of all 16 of its coronavirus sufferers, the Southeast Asian nation has confirmed it now has 61 infections, but no deaths, after authorities announced a surge in infections from overseas.

"The government sees the visa suspension policy as an effective measure to constrain the rapid spread of the virus, given many countries are now at high risk of infection," the state-run Nhan Dan newspaper said. "It's temporary. The restriction will be in place for 15 to 30 days," it added, without saying when the ban would take effect.

In a statement late on Tuesday, the government said Vietnam would introduce a mandatory quarantine for visitors from the United States, Europe and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. The statement did not say when it would introduce the quarantine measures.

Later, national carrier Vietnam Airlines said it would suspend services to France and Malaysia and consider cutting its Southeast Asia flights. "We will consider reducing Southeast Asia routes based on developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest entry and quarantine regulations of the Vietnamese government," Vietnam Airlines said in a statement.

"Vietnam Airlines will stop services between Vietnam and France from today until further notice, while flights to Malaysia will be suspended from March 18-31," it added. Hanoi has denied entry to visitors from Europe's Schengen visa-free area and Britain from Sunday, and ordered mandatory quarantine and testing for all arrivals from virus-hit areas.

Schools stayed shut nationwide on Tuesday. Authorities have ordered the closure of cinemas, clubs and bars, massage parlours, karaoke lounges and online game centres in urban areas until the end of March. The government has advised Vietnamese to call off large gatherings and ordered them to wear masks in public places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi orders impounding of over Rs 2 cr in insider trading case

Market regulator Sebi has ordered impounding of alleged gains of over Rs 2 crore made from Fourth Dimension Solutions and its managing director Amalendu Mukherjee in an insider trading case. Sebi had conducted a probe in the scrip of Ricoh ...

Austria's RBI says one employee at HQ infected with coronavirus

Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International RBI said on Wednesday that one of its staff in Vienna had tested positive for coronavirus.The employee, whose test result has been known since the weekend, is staying at home, and co-workers hav...

Soccer-Chelsea make hotel available to NHS staff fighting coronavirus

Chelsea has made the Millennium Hotel at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London available to the National Health Service NHS to provide accommodation to staff as they fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Wednesda...

337 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, believed to be in Pak's custody: Govt

A total of 337 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, are believed to be in Pakistans custody, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha. The neighbouring country has acknowledged the custody ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020