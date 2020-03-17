UK companies have just weeks to make thousands of ventilators

Some British companies are working to make thousands of ventilators in just a few weeks to help more people survive the coronavirus, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"They (businesses) are working incredibly hard in the next few weeks, and we really only have a few weeks, to build literally thousands of ventilators that this country will need," he said at a news conference on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.