Denmark bans public crowds of more than 10 people

Public crowds of more than 10 people will be banned in Denmark starting Wednesday at 10am local time in a move to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Tuesday.

All restaurants, bars, cafees, night clubs as well as gyms, tanning centers and tattoo parlors will be required to shut down for two week until March 30, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.