FACTBOX-Soccer-Decisions made at UEFA meeting where Euros were postponed to 2021

  Reuters
  Updated: 18-03-2020 01:39 IST
  Created: 17-03-2020 23:51 IST
Following is the list of decisions made by European soccer governing body UEFA on Tuesday when they postponed this year's European Championship by 12 months to June-July 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. UEFA convened a meeting with representatives of the European Club Association (ECA), European Leagues (EL) and footballers' union FIFPRO Europe.

* The new dates for the Euros are June 11 to July 11, 2021. * All men's and women's UEFA competitions and matches (including friendly matches) for clubs and national teams have been put on hold until further notice.

* Euro 2020 playoff qualifiers scheduled for March will be postponed to the next international window in June. * UEFA Nations League Finals, Under-21 Euros finals and Women's Euros scheduled for June-July 2021 will be rescheduled.

* European qualifiers scheduled to take place in June 2021 will be rescheduled. * UEFA are looking to complete all European club competitions by the end of the season (June 30).

* Qualifying rounds for the 2020-21 Champions League and Europa League may be modified if the current campaigns end after June 30. * Clubs will release players to national teams for all rescheduled tournaments.

* Exclusive calendar slots could be dropped, allowing domestic matches to be played in mid-week and UEFA competition games on weekends. * A working group made up of representatives from UEFA, leagues and clubs will be established to study relevant calendar matters and devise solutions allowing for the resumption and/or conclusion of the current season.

* A second working group of representatives from UEFA, leagues, clubs and players will be set up to study the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak. * Ticket buyers and hospitality clients that cannot attend the Euros in 2021 will receive full refunds based on the face value of the tickets and packages.

