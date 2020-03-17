FACTBOX-Soccer-Decisions made at UEFA meeting where Euros were postponed to 2021

Following is the list of decisions made by European soccer governing body UEFA on Tuesday when they postponed this year's European Championship by 12 months to June-July 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. UEFA convened a meeting with representatives of the European Club Association (ECA), European Leagues (EL) and footballers' union FIFPRO Europe.

* The new dates for the Euros are June 11 to July 11, 2021. * All men's and women's UEFA competitions and matches (including friendly matches) for clubs and national teams have been put on hold until further notice.

* Euro 2020 playoff qualifiers scheduled for March will be postponed to the next international window in June. * UEFA Nations League Finals, Under-21 Euros finals and Women's Euros scheduled for June-July 2021 will be rescheduled.

* European qualifiers scheduled to take place in June 2021 will be rescheduled. * UEFA are looking to complete all European club competitions by the end of the season (June 30).

* Qualifying rounds for the 2020-21 Champions League and Europa League may be modified if the current campaigns end after June 30. * Clubs will release players to national teams for all rescheduled tournaments.

* Exclusive calendar slots could be dropped, allowing domestic matches to be played in mid-week and UEFA competition games on weekends. * A working group made up of representatives from UEFA, leagues and clubs will be established to study relevant calendar matters and devise solutions allowing for the resumption and/or conclusion of the current season.

* A second working group of representatives from UEFA, leagues, clubs and players will be set up to study the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak. * Ticket buyers and hospitality clients that cannot attend the Euros in 2021 will receive full refunds based on the face value of the tickets and packages.

