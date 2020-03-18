Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York's nail salons hit extra hard by virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 00:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:01 IST
New York's nail salons hit extra hard by virus fears

Only two customers sat getting their nails done in Cynthia Cho's salon in midtown Manhattan on what normally would have been a bustling afternoon.

Since opening 17 years ago, business has never been worse, she said. "We're empty," she said through tears. "I have to think about feeding my kids."

As the fast-spreading coronavirus pummels the global economy, businesses like Cho's are getting hit extra hard. The disease has infected nearly 179,000 people globally and killed more than 7,000, including at least 89 in the United States, prompting countries to close borders, cancel school classes and ban mass gatherings.

Warnings to keep a social distance are pushing customers away from the intimacy of nail salons, often run by people of Asian-descent who also are feeling the effects of xenophobia stemming from the virus's Chinese origins. Assaults on Asian-Americans have been reported across the country, including attacks on a man and woman, both of Asian descent, in New York City that police are investigating as possible hate crimes.

In one of the cases, a student in Manhattan was punched by a woman who asked, "Where's your corona mask?" and made anti-Asian slurs, police said. Three-quarters of nail salon workers in the United States are of Asian descent, according to a 2018 study by the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center.

"Customers aren't coming, and no one is sick here," said Celine Lee, a nail salon worker in New York's Brooklyn borough. "When they look at you, they don't see a difference," said Lee, who is from Malaysia. "They see Asians, and they assume we're Chinese, and they shouldn't think like that."

Cho, who moved from South Korea when she was a child, said would-be customers are making unreasonable distinctions and noted that Italy was as much a viral hotspot as China. "Would you say that about an Italian person? We're all American citizens," she said. "I grew up here. I came here when I was 5 years old. I'm the same as you are."

Salon workers are concerned for their personal safety as well, said Luis Gomez, organizing director of Workers United, which represents the New York Nail Salon Workers Association, an advocacy group. The masks they typically wear for sanitary purposes are becoming increasingly difficult for salon shops to secure, and even with some protection, salon workers are uncomfortable being in such proximity to customers, he said.

"Workers are really worried," he said. "You're looking at the worst-case scenario for their health, mental health and the ripple effects in the community from their economic loss." Cho's shop, Apple Nails and Spa, typically has six full-time employees but she has cut her staff by half and slashed their hours.

New York City has ordered the closing of restaurants, bars, cafes, movie theaters and other venues for large gatherings. Shops like nail salons have not been told to shut down, but Cho said she may have little choice.

New York City also has said small businesses that have seen sales decrease 25% or more will be eligible for no-interest loans, but Cho was hesitant about piling on unmanageable debt. "In the end, if business doesn't do well and we close, we close," she said. "Then you have to just stop and pick up again and move on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digvijay biggest dramatist in country: Shivraj

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday dubbed Digvijay Singh of Congress as the biggest dramatist, hours after the latter tried to meet rebel MLAs of his party in Bengaluru but prevented by the police. Chouhan said even the re...

Army steps in to help hospitals in east France fight coronavirus

Frances army transferred six patients in critical condition due to coronavirus to a military facility on Wednesday as it sought to ease the strain on hospitals in the east of the country that is struggling to cope with the spiraling number ...

Olympics-Dissent grows as IOC battles to keep Tokyo Games on track

The International Olympic Committee is facing its strongest headwinds in decades as it briefed national committees on Wednesday on the state of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, with voices of dissent growing louder. Th...

J-K economy has collapsed due to restrictions imposed since

Targeting the government over restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since August last year, the Congress on Wednesday said the economy of the region has collapsed due to the measures and demanded immediate release of former chief minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020