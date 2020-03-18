Left Menu
France reports 27 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 175

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:05 IST
French health authorities reported 27 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total to 175 or an increase of around 18%, as the country entered its first day of lockdown to try and contain the outbreak.

During a press conference without any physical presence of journalists, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 7,730, up from 6,633 on Monday, which is a rise of 16.5% in 24 hours.

Salomon said 699 people were in a serious condition, needing life support.

