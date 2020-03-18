Netherlands closes borders for non-eu travelers - NOS quotes prime minster

The Netherlands will bar all non-EU travelers from entering the country, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told national broadcaster NOS after a video conference with other European Union leaders amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

In a separate move the Dutch foreign minister advised all Dutch nationals against travel abroad unless it was strictly necessary.

