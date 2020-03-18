Left Menu
Development News Edition

France reports 27 new coronavirus deaths

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 03:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 03:21 IST
France reports 27 new coronavirus deaths

French health authorities have said that 27 more people had died from the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total death toll in France to 175 people. There are now 7,730 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, France's top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters on Tuesday, a jump of over 1,000 on the day earlier.

His comments came as France entered the first day of a lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron which orders people to stay at home and prohibits all non-essential movements. Salamon said of those infected, 2,579 people were currently hospitalised including 699 in intensive care. Seven percent of those who have died are aged under 65.

"We are progressively moving to a general epidemic over the territory" of France, he said, urging people to "stay at home" and keep contacts to a minimum..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Traveller held for smuggling gold worth lakhs

A passenger of an Air India flight from Sharjah was arrested at Surat airport in Gujarat for allegedly smuggling half a kilo of gold worth Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. Ganesh Valodra, who hails from Mumbai, was arrested after ...

Trump to hold news conference to discuss FDA, coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss very important news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to the coronavirus, but gave no other details.The White House task force is sche...

Rajasthan's six new municipal bodies poll deferred by HC

The Rajasthan High court on Wednesday deferred elections for the six newly formed municipal corporations in the state for six weeks on grounds of coronavirus outbreak. A Jaipur bench of the high court deferred the polls saying that the coro...

Don't travel to neighbouring states unless necessary, TN

Health Minister to people Chennai, Mar 18 PTI Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Wednesday appealed to people not to take up travel to neighbouring states unless necessary as part of measures to control the sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020