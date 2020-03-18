Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Six Espanyol players test positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 03:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 03:45 IST
Soccer-Six Espanyol players test positive for coronavirus

Six Espanyol soccer players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish La Liga club said on Tuesday. "We had confirmation this afternoon that six members of the first team and the technical staff of RCD Espanyol de Barcelona have returned positive results for COVID-19 tests carried out during the last hours," Espanyol said in a statement.

"All of them are suffering from mild symptoms and they are complying with the medical recommendations." The Spanish league said last Thursday that all La Liga matches would be suspended for two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Newspaper El Mundo reported that 76-year-old former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, head of the club from 1995-2000, has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition. In Spain, 11,409 have been infected by the coronavirus and 510 have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No period in J-K during militancy as peaceful as it is

Union minister Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there has not been a more peaceful eight-month period in the militancy-hit region than the one since August last when Article 370 was nullified. Intervening during a discussi...

BJP's Indu Goswami elected to Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh

Former state president of the BJPs Mahila Morcha, Indu Goswami was on Wednesday elected to Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh. Goswami, 52, was declared as elected unopposed by Himachal Pradesh Assembly secretary Yash Paul Sharma. She ha...

Portugal announces 9.2 billion euros of coronavirus aid

Portugals government announced on Wednesday a 9.2 billion-euro package to support workers and provide liquidity for companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The package is worth 4.3 of GDP and consists of 5.2 billion in fiscal stimul...

Vodafone data traffic surges 50% due to coronavirus

Vodafone, the worlds second-largest mobile operator, said the coronavirus crisis was causing data traffic on its networks to surge, with demand already rising 50 in some markets.The British company, which announced a plan on Wednesday to ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020