Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-IOC'S push to stage Tokyo Games insensitive to athletes-Wickenheiser

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 03:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 03:55 IST
Olympics-IOC'S push to stage Tokyo Games insensitive to athletes-Wickenheiser

Canadian Hayley Wickenheiser, a six-time Olympian, has accused the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of being insensitive and irresponsible for pushing ahead with the Tokyo Games in the face of a growing threat from the coronavirus outbreak. Wickenheiser, who competed in five Winter Games in ice hockey and the 2000 Summer Olympics in softball, questioned the IOC's full speed ahead approach to staging the July 24-Aug. 9 Games which she said had been done without acknowledging the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

"This crisis is bigger than even the Olympics," Wickenheiser said in a statement on Twitter. "Athletes can't train. Attendees can't travel plan. Sponsors and marketers can't market with a degree of sensitivity. "I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity.

"We don't know what's happening in the next 24 hours, let along in the next three months." Wickenheiser, a member of the IOC's athlete commission who is working towards becoming a medical doctor, has been on the frontline in efforts to contain the coronavirus in Canada.

She said she could only imagine the anxiety athletes were feeling at the moment and that it was an injustice to them saying for certain that the Games will go ahead. Wickenheiser made the comments after the IOC met with international sports federations on Tuesday and stated it remains fully committed to the event being staged in four months' time despite the global spread of coronavirus.

"No one knows at this point and that IS my point," said Wickenheiser, winner of four ice hockey Olympic gold medals. "To say for certain they will go ahead is an injustice to the athletes training and global population at large. "We need to acknowledge the unknown. #COVID19"

Earlier on Tuesday, Greece's reigning Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi told Reuters the IOC was putting the health of elite athletes at risk by telling them to continue training for the Tokyo 2020 Games as the coronavirus rages. "The uncertainty of not knowing of where you're going to train tomorrow, as facilities close and qualification events are cancelled all over the world, would be terrible if you've been training your whole life," said Wickenheiser.

"It's the biggest sporting event in the world. It would be wonderful to look forward to. "I’ve given this a lot of thought, and over the past few days my perspective has changed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's what you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak right now Shelf-strippingIce cream and chocolate Easter eggs anyone That is all that remains on some UK supermarket aisles as panic-buying escalates. That has prompted two big chain...

Catholic Bishops in Kerala directs parishes to avoid large

Adhering to the governments steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Catholic Bishops in Kerala on Wednesday directed parishes toavoid large gatherings for holy mass in Churches and advised online participation for the aged and child...

Global spread of coronavirus poses new challenges to China's virus control and economy -state media

The global spread of the coronavirus has brought new challenges to chinas prevention and control work and economic development, the ruling Communist Partys Politburo said on Wednesday, state television reported.Chinas economy faces increasi...

No period in J-K during militancy as peaceful as it is

Union minister Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there has not been a more peaceful eight-month period in the militancy-hit region than the one since August last when Article 370 was nullified. Intervening during a discussi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020