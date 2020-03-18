Left Menu
Development News Edition

Campaign to be biggest ever with 400,000 more flu vaccines

The announcement was made this morning as Health Ministers David Clark and Julie Anne Genter launched a new COVID-19 public health campaign.

Campaign to be biggest ever with 400,000 more flu vaccines
“New Zealander's health is our top priority. Our strong advice is to get your flu vaccine early this year to protect yourself, your family and your colleagues against the spread of the flu,” said Health Minister David Clark. Image Credit: Wikimedia

This year's flu vaccine campaign will be the biggest ever with 400,000 more vaccines available in 2020, compared with last year. The announcement was made this morning as Health Ministers David Clark and Julie Anne Genter launched a new COVID-19 public health campaign.

Free flu vaccines will be available from GP clinics and selected pharmacies for certain people including:

People aged 65 and over

People who are pregnant

People with certain chronic conditions, and

Young children with a history of severe respiratory illness.

Healthcare workers will receive a free vaccine from their employers.

"New Zealander's health is our top priority. Our strong advice is to get your flu vaccine early this year to protect yourself, your family and your colleagues against the spread of the flu," said Health Minister David Clark.

"The Government is starting this year's flu vaccination programme early and is prioritizing jabs for the New Zealanders who are most at risk.

"Getting your vaccine will reduce your chances of catching the flu, and improve our ability to manage higher demand at hospitals from COVID-19.

"It's critical that we do all we can to prevent a bad flu season this year. The flu causes significant strain on our health system and more people vaccinating against flu will ensure health services are there for those who need them most.

"While the flu vaccine will not protect you against COVID-19 it will help to 'flatten the curve' of demand on our hospitals this winter," David Clark said.

"Making more vaccines than ever available earlier than usual is another step that the Government is taking to get ahead of this global pandemic," Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter said.

"As can be expected, there is a huge global demand for the flu vaccine this year. We have done well to secure more doses than ever but we still need to ensure who are most at risk are at the front of the line. I'm sure most New Zealanders will agree this is the right thing to do.

"We can all agree that we need to protect our health workers. They are interacting with sick people every day, and more than ever we need them to be well to ensure our health system is prepared to fight COVID-19.

"Our healthcare workers are the heart of our health system and it is right we ensure they are able to continue working throughout the winter.

"To make sure this happens I have asked DHBs to actively target people who qualify, including healthcare workers. This will include aged care workers, as well as doctors, nurses, and hospital staff," Julie Anne Genter said.

The Government also launched a major public health campaign to educate New Zealanders about simple steps everyone can take to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"Unite Against Covid-19 is a simple call to action. Now is the time for New Zealanders to come together, support each other and do the things that can help slow the spread of the virus," David Clark said.

"We are reminding people of the simple actions they can take to fight COVID-19 – washing and drying hands frequently, coughing and sneezing into your elbow, staying at home if you are sick and looking after each other especially the elderly and vulnerable.

"We know these actions will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and we know this campaign will remind people to do the right thing.

"We are in this for the long-haul and yesterday's major health investment allocated $10 million to the campaign," David Clark said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Jangra and Gautam, Cong's Hooda elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Two BJP nominees Ram Chander Jangra and Dushyant Kumar Gautam and one Congress aspirant Deepender Singh Hooda were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana on Wednesday. They have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha,...

Nirbhaya: Convicts seek quashing of death penalty, court issues notice to Tihar, Police

The counsel for the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a court here on Wednesday seeking quashing of their death penalty, saying the second mercy plea of one of them is still pending. Additional Sessions...

Telecom shares crack; Vodafone Idea plunges 35 pc

Telecom shares came crashing on Wednesday, led by Vodafone Idea which plunged 35 per cent after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre and telcos for doing self-assessment or reassessment of the AGR dues fixed by the apex court. Vodafone Id...

Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border

Clashes broke out overnight on Greeces border with Turkey early Wednesday, after 500 migrants attempted to break down a border fence and enter Greece. Greek police said they used tear gas to repel the push to break down the fence south of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020