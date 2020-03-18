South African airline SA Express suspends operations, partly due to coronavirus

South African state-owned airline SA Express said it would suspend operations from Wednesday until further notice because of recent developments including the impact from the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

SA Express entered a form of bankruptcy protection earlier this year and flies to domestic and regional destinations. It is a separate business from much larger state carrier South African Airways, which is also under bankruptcy protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.