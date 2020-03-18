Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hudson-Odoi making 'great progress' in coronavirus recovery: Lampard

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 11:59 IST
Soccer-Hudson-Odoi making 'great progress' in coronavirus recovery: Lampard
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who became the first Premier League player to test positive for the coronavirus, is making "great progress" in his recovery, manager Frank Lampard said. The 19-year-old's positive test last week had prompted the London club to partially close their Cobham training center, with the first-team squad and coaching staff asked for self-isolate as a precaution.

"I'm happy to say that in Callum's case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear," Lampard told the club's website. "I'm aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others."

Chelsea said their training facility had been reopened for those who did not have recent close contact with Hudson-Odoi. The league has been suspended until April 4 because of the outbreak that has virtually shut down world sport.

Globally, the flu-like virus has infected over 190,000 people and killed more than 7,500. "We still don't know when competitive football will restart, but it isn't worth worrying about that too much at the moment," Lampard added.

"We all miss football but right now it's about acting responsibly and in the best interests of society."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IOC says no 'ideal' solution for Tokyo Olympics as athletes voice virus concerns

Olympic chiefs acknowledged Wednesday there was no ideal solution to staging the Tokyo Olympics amid a backlash from athletes as the deadly coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional so...

UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Britains Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross were s...

Spain virus cases top 13,700 with nearly 600 deaths

The number of people infected by COVID-19 in Spain soared past 13,700 on Wednesday with the number of deaths rising to almost 600, government data showed. We have 13,716 cases in Spain, which is 2,538 more than yesterday, which implies an i...

Stock broker lost money in Yes Bank crisis, concocted own BMW robbery; 3 held

A stock broker was arrested along with his brother-in-law and a friend for allegedly concocting a story about the robbery of his BMW car here four days ago, the Noida police said on Wednesday. The BMW car, which had a loan of over Rs 40 lak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020