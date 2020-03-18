Some U.S. embassies suspend routine visa services over coronavirus - U.S. Embassy in Seoul

A number of U.S. embassies around the world will suspend routine visa services due to coronavirus precautions, the U.S. Embassy in South Korea said on Wednesday.

The suspension will affect visa services at embassies in countries with a U.S. State Department travel advisory level of 2, 3, or 4, the statement said.

According to the U.S. State Department website, as of Wednesday that includes around 100 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

