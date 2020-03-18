Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some U.S. embassies suspend routine visa services over coronavirus - U.S. Embassy in Seoul

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 13:37 IST
Some U.S. embassies suspend routine visa services over coronavirus - U.S. Embassy in Seoul

A number of U.S. embassies around the world will suspend routine visa services due to coronavirus precautions, the U.S. Embassy in South Korea said on Wednesday.

The suspension will affect visa services at embassies in countries with a U.S. State Department travel advisory level of 2, 3, or 4, the statement said.

According to the U.S. State Department website, as of Wednesday that includes around 100 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus scare: Global growth​ may shrink to 1 pc in 2020

Following the coronavirus pandemic, global growth may shrink to 1 per cent in 2020, down from 2.3 per cent before the outbreak started, as four major economies -- Japan, Italy, Germany, France -- are likely to experience a full-year recessi...

Chairman of Santander's Portuguese unit dies from coronavirus

The chairman of the Portuguese unit of Spains largest bank, Santander, Antonio Vieira Monteiro, died from the coronavirus on Wednesday, the second victim of the disease in Portugal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.Vieira Mont...

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims ignore virus risk to gather in Indonesia

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims from across Asia gathered in Indonesia on Wednesday, despite fears that their meeting could fuel the spread of a coronavirus, just two weeks after a similar event in Malaysia caused more than 500 infections. Org...

Restaurants, liquor shops, paan thelas to be closed in Nagpur

All restaurants, bars, liquor shops and even paan thelas kiosks in Nagpur district would remain closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Wednesday. District Collector Ravindra Thakre said the order...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020