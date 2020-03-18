Left Menu
Pakistan confirms first death from coronavirus

Pakistan confirms first death from coronavirus
Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first death from coronavirus as the total number of infected patients in the country climbed to 260, the health minister said on Twitter.

The death was reported in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where so far 19 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

"With deep regret, I confirm the death of first Pakistani due to coronavirus. A 50-year-old male from Mardan city recently returned from Saudi Arabia. He developed fever, cough and breathing difficulty and tested positive for the COVID-19," Zafar Mirza, the health minister, said in a tweet on Wednesday night.

