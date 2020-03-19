EU on calls streaming platforms to ease pressure on internet capacity

European Union Industry Chief Thierry Breton on Wednesday called on streaming platforms to take measures to prevent internet congestion caused by thousands of people teleworking due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Streaming platforms, telecom operators and users, we all have a joint responsibility to take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of the Internet during the battle against the virus propagation," Breton said in a statement.

He urged streaming platforms to cooperate with telecom providers and to consider adopting the throughput of video streaming by temporarily offering standard definition rather than high definition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.