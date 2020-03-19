Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, total count 13

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases to 13. The newly-detected patients are all Indonesian nationals.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 02:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 02:05 IST
Telangana reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, total count 13
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases to 13. The newly-detected patients are all Indonesian nationals.

According to Telangana Health Ministry, one of the earlier patients is a 26-year-old man who has a travel history to Scotland recently. He had arrived in Telangana on March 16 and was admitted to a state-run hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, his samples returned positive for COVID-19.

All the patients are in the isolation ward in a state-run hospital here and undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus sees India's biggest airline cut employee pay - internal memo

Indias biggest airline IndiGo has cut the salaries of most employees by between 5 and 20 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has paralyzed air travel and dented its revenues, an internal memo seen by Reuters said. In the letter t...

6 passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from train

Six Singapore-returned passengers with home quarantined stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express at Borivali station in suburban Mumbai on Thursday morning, an official said. They were made to de-board ...

African Airlines lose $4.4 bln in revenue as of March 11 due to coronavirus - IATA

African airlines have lost 4.4 billion in lost revenues as of March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Air Transport Association IATA said on Thursday as carriers on the continent are scrambling to respond to the economic...

FACTBOX-Airlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock

Airlines across the globe are feeling the pain as travel demand withers because of the coronavirus outbreak, scrapping flights and ditching financial forecasts.Below is a list of how the worlds biggest airlines have responded in alphabetica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020