UAE suspends issuing work permits starting Thursday until further notice

The United Arab Emirates suspended issuing all types of work permits starting Thursday until further notice as a precautionary measure against coronavirus spread, state news agency (WAM) reported late on Wednesday.

The decision excludes internal transportation permits and employment permits for Expo 2020, WAM added.

