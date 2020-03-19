Left Menu
ECB's commitment to the euro has "no limits": Lagarde

  • Updated: 19-03-2020 04:52 IST
The European Central Bank intends to use all tools to defend the euro as "there are no limits" to its commitment to the single currency, ECB President Christine Lagarde said early on Thursday after announcing even more bond purchases to counter the financial fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary action," Lagarde tweeted. "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within our mandate." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

