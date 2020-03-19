Left Menu
First member of U.S. Congress tests positive for coronavirus

  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:15 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 05:15 IST
U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said on Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first member of Congress known to have contracted the virus.

Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, said in a statement he has been self-quarantining in Washington since Friday and had not returned home to South Florida because his wife's pre-existing conditions put her at exceptionally high risk. The 58-year-old congressman said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday evening and was notified "a short while ago" that he tested positive.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better," Diaz-Balart said in the statement. "However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus," he said.

Over the past few weeks, several other members of the Senate and House of Representatives have self-quarantined after possibly coming in contact with a person with coronavirus. But Diaz-Balart, who was first elected to Congress in 2002, is the first to announce he has tested positive.

