Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican migrant shelters brace for coronavirus amid border uncertainty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 05:44 IST
Mexican migrant shelters brace for coronavirus amid border uncertainty

By Jose Luis Gonzalez and Julia Love CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - M exican authorities and migrant shelters along the U.S. border are racing to respond to the coronavirus as fears mount that they will be overwhelmed by an intensification of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.

In Ciudad Juarez, ground zero for the Trump administration's 'Remain in Mexico' policy - which sends asylum seekers to Mexico to await their U.S. hearings - shelter directors running crowded facilities are scrambling to improve hygiene and keep migrants safe. As coronavirus cases rise on both sides of the border, authorities in Ciudad Juarez must manage the public health challenge with limited funds.

Adding to the pressure, U.S. President Donald Trump is considering immediately returning any foreigners caught at the border to Mexico, Reuters reported on Tuesday. That could significantly boost numbers in Ciudad Juarez and other frontier cities. In the Buen Pastor shelter, director Juan Fierro is down to two bottles of antibacterial gel and has run out of toilet paper. He worries about receiving new migrants who might infect others because he has no space to isolate them.

"The shelter really doesn't have the capacity," he said. Large concentrations of migrants have already sparked discontent in some Mexican border cities since Trump began tightening the frontier when he took office three years ago.

To free up space and provide supplies, the state government will work with shelters in Ciudad Juarez, said Enrique Valenzuela, coordinator of the state population commission. Yael Schacher, an advocate with Refugees International, worries the virus could move within shelters, noting mattresses are packed in from wall to wall in dormitories.

"If somebody gets sick it's going to be impossible to find a way to keep it from spreading," she said. Schacher and other advocates, including some community leaders in Ciudad Juarez, want future asylum hearings to be halted to contain the virus. Still, those who have imminent hearings should be allowed into the United States, she said.

Jose Estrada, a Honduran at the Buen Pastor shelter, frets the outbreak could upend his upcoming hearing. "If it's suspended because of coronavirus, it's a bad situation to be in here," he said.

Others in Ciudad Juarez have traveled much further. After eking out a living washing cars, Brazilian migrant Geraldo Helio said he was running out of options because he did not have the money.

"Neither for going back to Brazil," he said. "Nor for continuing on to America - or for staying here in Mexico."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals protein that helps trap bacteria may contribute to metastasis in breast cancer

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that the protein peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 PAD4, which enables some immune cells to trap bacteria, promoted breast cancer metastasis in mice when expressed in cancer cells. The study was p...

Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping

Britains Burberry said sales in the final weeks of March would plunge by up to 80 as the impact of coronavirus already seen in China spread to Europe and the United States, causing stores to close and luxury shopping to dry up.The British b...

GE Healthcare ramps up ventilator production amid coronavirus spread

General Electrics healthcare unit said on Thursday it was hiring more people and shifting current employees to ramp up production of ventilators as the global coronavirus pandemic leads to surge in demand for medical equipment.The company s...

Thailand to tighten entry rules for all nationalities in virus fight

Thailand will introduce new measures requiring all travellers to the country to present medical certificates and health insurance before gaining entry in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020