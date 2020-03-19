Left Menu
Development News Edition

California governor says 60,000 homeless in state could get coronavirus in next 8 weeks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 07:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 07:02 IST
California governor says 60,000 homeless in state could get coronavirus in next 8 weeks

California's governor said on Wednesday that modeling done by experts has shown that more than 60,000 homeless people could become ill with COVID-19 in the state over the next eight weeks, badly straining the healthcare system. "Over the next eight-week period, we have modeled that of the 108,000 unsheltered Californians that are out on the streets, if you had an attack rate of about 56 percent, you're looking at 60-plus thousand individuals that may have COVID-19," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a Facebook address to the state. "That creates a deep point of anxiety for the existing population but moreover for our healthcare delivery system, our capacity to move people in and out of the shelters safely without contacting other people and putting them at risk as well," Newsom said. California has been among the U.S. states hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, with 598 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, a 21 percent increase over the day before. At least 17 fatalities have been reported in California.

Newsom said hospitalization rates for those infected with COVID-19 was about 20 percent, which if numbers followed the modeled surge, would leave hospitals overwhelmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-BaFin Says ‍Instruments Related To Index Euro Stoxx Banks Are Exempt From Short-Selling Prohibitions

German regulator BaFin SAYS INSTRUMENTS RELATED TO INDICES EURO STOXX 50, STOXX EUROPE 600, MSCI EUROPE AND MSCI EMU ARE EXEMPT FROM SHORT-SELLING PROHIBITIONS GERMAN REGULATOR BAFIN SAYS RESTRICTIONS APPLY TO INDEX-RELATED INSTRUMENTS ONL...

German manufacturing expectations record fastest ever plunge

German manufacturers have recorded the most precipitous drop in business expectations in the 70-year history of industrial surveys, preliminary figures showed on Thursday, with overall morale cratering to the level of the 2009 recession. Th...

Study reveals protein that helps trap bacteria may contribute to metastasis in breast cancer

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that the protein peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 PAD4, which enables some immune cells to trap bacteria, promoted breast cancer metastasis in mice when expressed in cancer cells. The study was p...

Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping

Britains Burberry said sales in the final weeks of March would plunge by up to 80 as the impact of coronavirus already seen in China spread to Europe and the United States, causing stores to close and luxury shopping to dry up.The British b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020