Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orangutan demonstrates her excellent handwashing technique in a viral video

According to the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, the orangutan is Asia’s only great ape and is only found on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra

Orangutan demonstrates her excellent handwashing technique in a viral video
The video features a female orangutan named 'Cinta' who was rescued by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation when she was just five months old.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a video of orangutan showing her excellent handwashing technique has gone viral on social media. The video features a female orangutan named 'Cinta' who was rescued by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation when she was just five months old.

The viral video was shared by Orangutan Jungle School on its Facebook page with the caption "Listen up everyone! Orangutan Jungle School's fabulous Cinta is here to demonstrate her excellent hand washing technique for you all as we avoid the Corona-virus. Please remember if you can donate even a little to BOS Foundation to keep the orangutans safe during this difficult time."

Video Credit: Facebook / Orangutan Jungle School

The Orangutan Jungle School is a documentary series featuring a group of young endangered orangutans as they learn the skills they'll need to survive in the wild at a forest school for orphaned apes run by the BOS.

The Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOS), an Indonesian non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and long-term conservation of the Bornean orangutan and its habitat currently takes care of almost 650 orangutans. According to the organization, the orangutan is Asia's only great ape and is only found on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia cancels 'Jeddah Season' festival over coronavirus -state TV

Saudi Arabia cancelled Jeddah Season, a weeks-long entertainment and cultural festival in the Red Sea port city, as part of measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, state television reported on Thursday.The event, which had been scheduled...

Opposition targets ex-CJI Gogoi during oath taking in RS, walks out amid slogans

By Pragya Kaushika The oath ceremony of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as Rajya Sabha member on Thursday was marred by slogan-shouting by the opposition, while the treasury benches welcomed him to the House by thumping of desks....

Don't lay off employees: Industry body tells member companies

Industry body CII has asked its member companies not to lay off their employees, its president Vikram Kirloskar said on Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak causing economic slowdown globally. His remarks come against the backdrop of mo...

Study reveals protein that helps trap bacteria may contribute to metastasis in breast cancer

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that the protein peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 PAD4, which enables some immune cells to trap bacteria, promoted breast cancer metastasis in mice when expressed in cancer cells. The study was p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020