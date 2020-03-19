Orangutan demonstrates her excellent handwashing technique in a viral video

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a video of orangutan showing her excellent handwashing technique has gone viral on social media. The video features a female orangutan named 'Cinta' who was rescued by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation when she was just five months old.

The viral video was shared by Orangutan Jungle School on its Facebook page with the caption "Listen up everyone! Orangutan Jungle School's fabulous Cinta is here to demonstrate her excellent hand washing technique for you all as we avoid the Corona-virus. Please remember if you can donate even a little to BOS Foundation to keep the orangutans safe during this difficult time."

Video Credit: Facebook / Orangutan Jungle School

The Orangutan Jungle School is a documentary series featuring a group of young endangered orangutans as they learn the skills they'll need to survive in the wild at a forest school for orphaned apes run by the BOS.

The Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOS), an Indonesian non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and long-term conservation of the Bornean orangutan and its habitat currently takes care of almost 650 orangutans. According to the organization, the orangutan is Asia's only great ape and is only found on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra.

