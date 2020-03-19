Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Neville says his hotels free for NHS staff during coronavirus crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 09:37 IST
Soccer-Neville says his hotels free for NHS staff during coronavirus crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Gary Neville has said that the two hotels he co-owns with former Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs will be made available to National Health Service (NHS) staff at no cost as they fight the coronavirus pandemic. Premier League side Chelsea have also made the Millennium Hotel at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London available to NHS staff.

Through their GG Hospitality group, Neville and Giggs co-own Hotel Football and The Stock Exchange in Manchester. "Our 176 beds will be occupied by NHS workers and medical professionals from Friday," Neville said in a video posted on Twitter.

"The whole of our industry needs to show solidarity, not just for our staff in these uncertain times but obviously for the people who need accommodation most in the coming months. "Health workers will be able to stay there without any cost whatsoever in the next few months when they need isolation away from family members who may be affected by what's going on."

The Premier League has been suspended until April 4 due to the virus, which has infected more than 212,000 people globally and killed 8,700.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Delhi Police not to conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly, say officials.

Coronavirus Delhi Police not to conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly, say officials....

German state of Hesse makes 7.5 bln euros available to tackle coronavirus

The finance minster of the German state of Hesse said on Thursday the regional government would make 7.5 billion euros available to tackle the coronavirus crisis.The local economy would get 1.5 billion euros in immediate aid, the minister a...

Iran says 149 new coronavirus deaths, toll reaches 1,284

Iran on Thursday announced 149 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,284, according to the health ministryA total of 18,407 people have contracted the disease in the country -- one of the worst hit by the novel coro...

National Data Centres being set up in Bhopal, Guwahati: Dhotre

Two National Data Centres, one in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and another in Guwahati, Assam, are in the process of being set up, Parliament was informed on Thursday. Outlining the plans for the centre in Bhopal, Minister of State for Electronic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020