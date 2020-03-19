German finance minister says his coronavirus test is negative

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's test for the coronavirus came back negative, he said on Thursday. Scholz added in a tweet that his cold was subsiding slowly and that he would join discussions at Chancellor Angela Merkel's office on Thursday.

"The #corona crisis is challenging us all - together we can weather it. Our country can do it," Scholz added.

