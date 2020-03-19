Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Gandhi Ashram Ahmedabad closed till Mar 29

The Gandhi Ashram here will remain closed till March 29 in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:59 IST
COVID-19: Gandhi Ashram Ahmedabad closed till Mar 29
Gandhi Ashram, Ahmedabad. Image Credit: ANI

The Gandhi Ashram here will remain closed till March 29 in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. "We winessed an increase in the number of visitors in the last 2-3 days as other museums and public places were closed,"said Atul Pandya, Director, Gandhi Ashram.

"The Ashram is closed as a precautionary measure," he added. "It is a good decision taken by the authorities keeping the safety of the public in mind. Such a move was necessary," Pratima Vora, a guide at the Ashram told ANI.

No positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the state so far. India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

According to data, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases among all states with 45 positive cases including three foreign nationals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qureshi says trade between Pakistan and China will not be stopped

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday rejected the impression that there would be any stoppage of trade with China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Qureshi made the comments during an interview to the Chinas Glo...

Banks aim to keep trading floors open in event of any London lockdown

London-based banks plan to keep trading floors open even in the event of a formal lockdown of the British capital, betting that their frontline staff will be treated by authorities as key workers.Five global banks told Reuters they currentl...

Coronavirus leads to 30 per cent drop in online travel bookings, 9 percent rise in grocery purchase: Razorpay

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Mar 19 ANINewsVoir Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial solutions company, today shared insights about the impact of the Coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak on digital payments in India. The insights are based on ...

Keeping the spirit of dangal alive in the akhadas of Haryana

Gurugram Haryana India, Mar 19 ANINewsVoir The village of Sisai, Hisar held the 15th International Padmashri Dangal on 15th March 2020. The annual event was organized for the first time 15 years ago with the intention of keeping the spirit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020