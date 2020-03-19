COVID-19: Gandhi Ashram Ahmedabad closed till Mar 29

The Gandhi Ashram here will remain closed till March 29 in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. "We winessed an increase in the number of visitors in the last 2-3 days as other museums and public places were closed,"said Atul Pandya, Director, Gandhi Ashram.

"The Ashram is closed as a precautionary measure," he added. "It is a good decision taken by the authorities keeping the safety of the public in mind. Such a move was necessary," Pratima Vora, a guide at the Ashram told ANI.

No positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the state so far. India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

According to data, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases among all states with 45 positive cases including three foreign nationals. (ANI)

