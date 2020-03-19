Up to 20,000 UK military personnel to go on standby for coronavirus
Up to 20,000 British military service personnel will be put on standby to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the defence ministry said on Thursday.
The number represented a doubling of service personnel who are on standby. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
