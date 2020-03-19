Coronavirus : Churches in Coimbatore to remain closed on Thursday

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, several churches located in the city remain closed on Thursday. The state has reported 2 positive coronavirus cases till now.

Tamil Nadu had reported its second positive case of the novel coronavirus on March 18. The patient, who hails from Delhi, continues to remain in isolation and is stable, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar confirmed on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Monday had informed that the first patient who tested positive for coronavirus in Chennai continues to remain in isolation and is stable.

The total number of infected people in the country climbed to 169 on Thursday. (ANI)

