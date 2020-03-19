Le Maire to present Macron with plans for top firms soon, nationalisations possible

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that he would soon present to President Emmanuel Macron various plans and options to help the country's biggest companies cope with the coronavirus crisis, including possible nationalisations.

"We have several options on the table for all of the major industrial companies which could face major threats on the market, it could be us raising our stake in their capital....or it could be nationalisations," Le Maire told France Inter radio.

"We have all these options on the table, we are looking at them all, and I will be presenting them all to the President quite imminently," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.