IATA says Middle East airlines need state aid due to liquidity crisis

Governments must urgently consider providing aid to airlines in the Middle East to help them cope with a liquidity crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

IATA Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East Muhammad Albakri said Middle East airlines were facing rising revenue losses as people stopped traveling.

