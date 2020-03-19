Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam to cut, exempt state-regulated securities fees to help market - finance ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:34 IST
Vietnam to cut, exempt state-regulated securities fees to help market - finance ministry

Vietnam on Thursday decided to cut or exempt state-regulated securities fees for more than five months to help the local stock market which is hit by the coronavirus, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. The ministry said in a statement it would exempt six types of fees, such as for listing and registration, and cut nine other fees by 10%-50% for such services as securities custody, derivative transactions and position management.

"The decision came amid the complicated evolvement of the COVID-19 disease that has caused difficulties for companies and sent the stock market down," the statement said. The stock market benchmark VN Index has plunged 24.5% so far this year.

Weeks after declaring the recovery of all 16 of its coronavirus sufferers, Vietnam has confirmed 76 infections as of Thursday, but no deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus pain spreads

The crisis for airlines deepened on Thursday as Lufthansa warned the industry might not survive without state aid if the coronavirus pandemic lasts a long time, and Qantas Airways told most of its 30,000 staff to take leave.The United Natio...

Spain virus death toll hits 767, 30 percent jump in 24 hours

Spain on Thursday announced deaths due to the novel coronavirus had risen about 30 percent over the past 24 hours to 767A total of 17,147 people have contracted the disease in the country, a roughly 25 percent increase over the previous day...

Three people have coronavirus at U.S. mission in Geneva - official

Three people employed by the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva have contracted coronavirus, but are in good condition, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, declining to give specifics. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday...

Govt notifies rules, forms for Vivad Se Vishwas scheme

The government has notified the rules and online forms to be filled by taxpayers for availing the direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas. Under the proposed scheme, taxpayers willing to settle disputes will be allowed a compl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020