Norway parliament's finance committee sets second coronavirus fiscal package

Norway will reduce payroll taxes and hand more money to municipalities as it grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, parliament's finance committee said on Thursday.

It was the second fiscal package put before parliament this week, following an expansion of unemployment benefits and other emergency funding approved on Monday.

