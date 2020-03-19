Left Menu
Meghalaya closes down tourist places till 31 March

The state government, in a press release, has also said that there is a possibility that the closedown may be extended up to 15th April 2020.

The state has advised that all tourists intending to visit Shillong and other places in Meghalaya are requested to re-schedule their travel plans accordingly. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Government of Meghalaya has closed down all Tourist places in the State of Meghalaya till 31st March 2020 as a precautionary measure in the light of the COVID-19 virus. The state government, in a press release, has also said that there is a possibility that the closedown may be extended up to 15th April 2020. The state has advised that all tourists intending to visit Shillong and other places in Meghalaya are requested to re-schedule their travel plans accordingly.

(With Inputs from PIB)

