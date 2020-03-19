Germany plans aid package for self-employed, small businesses - source
Germany is planning a 40-billion-euro ($43.27 billion) package to help small businesses and the self-employed threatened with bankruptcy by the coronavirus crisis, a government source said on Thursday.
Ministers have not yet signed off on the rescue package which could yet exceed the 40-billion-euro mark, the source said.
($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt)
