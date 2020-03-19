Mexico's foreign minister to meet with U.S. officials over coronavirus

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will on Thursday meet with U.S. officials over coronavirus, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told his regular morning news conference.

Lopez Obrador also said he was thankful that U.S. President Donald Trump has not closed the U.S.-Mexico border, an action that he said would have been harmful to Mexico.

